Patch Notes v0.6.0a

Patch v0.6.0a is a balance and bug fix patch, which includes balancing of the Elemental and Frenetic, as well as changing the way item tiers work, and increasing general dungeon difficulty.

User Interface

-Adjusted the DPS Meter to display more clearly on the damage being done by comparing heroes to the top dps hero as opposed to displaying each hero’s percent of contribution to the overall total.

Functionality

-Changed the way heroes decide what gear to equip by adding in weighted values for each stat based on their class and spec. This change applies to all AI controlled heroes and Free Roaming officers.

-Changed the way gear tiers work. Now, the stats on higher tier gear will scale higher based on the tier.

Balance Changes

-Elemental Mage Rebalance

-Incinerate’s DoT duration has increased from 6 seconds to 16 seconds and the damage has been greatly increased. The up-front damage has been greatly reduced. These changes reduce their burst damage, but increase their overall damage in longer fights quite substantially.

Developer Note: Elemental fans have been noticing they’re getting a lot of attention recently, but we wanted to assure you that the intention is for Elemental to always remain the top DPS spec in the game where appropriate. This rebalance focuses their attention to really make them shine against high health targets, especially in AoE situations, while opening the floor to allow other DPS classes to have their own specialties in situations where purely high single target DPS may be desired. All classes will see a substantial balance change in the future when we add in Talent Trees and much more abilities for each hero, but for now we still want each class to settle into their expected roles a little more. Elemental is just the first one under the spotlight.

-Dungeons & Raids have all received large changes to their power, which will result in more difficult dungeons overall.

Developer Note: As we work to balance out the games difficulty more, we will soon be bringing in ‘Difficulty’ settings for players who want more of a challenge. How we are balancing the game now without those settings is going to be roughly where the game will be on the ‘Normal’ setting but once we are happy with the balance, we have plans to add in multiple difficulties for those who want an easier time, or those who really want to have to push their realm to the limit. This shouldn’t be too far in the future!

-Frenetic Warrior

-Frenzy is now an AoE buff which will affect the Warrior and up to 4 party members.

-Unjera Keep has specifically been increased in difficulty to make it more of the “crowning achievement” for completing the current portion of Early Access.

-Developer Note: While Unjera is currently going to be quite a bit more difficult than the previous dungeons and raids, that is simply because it is the current “end game”. However, we have massive plans coming for the future of end game which will unlock hundreds of hours of progress to work toward! Keep an eye out for our next State of the Game post coming next week where we will give a little more detail on some endgame plans and other upcoming features!

Bugs

-Fixed an issue with heroes only picking up quests in descending order from your Active Quests.

-Fixed an issue where heroes couldn’t enter Cairnius/Unjera Keep due to pathing outside the entrance.