0.9.2a Release and Patch Notes

Changes

Added chat channels for Korean - this was an oversight. You can select what language chat channels you connect to on the Login screen.

Various logging improvements to aid troubleshooting.

What We’re Working On

We’re actively monitoring bug reports from you all and the health of our infrastructure. We plan for our next patch to be next week, focused on fixing bugs. We’ll be on the lookout for any critical issues this weekend though.

Here are some things we’re currently investigating: