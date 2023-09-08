0.9.2a Release and Patch Notes

Changes
- Added chat channels for Korean - this was an oversight. You can select what language chat channels you connect to on the Login screen.
- Various logging improvements to aid troubleshooting.
What We’re Working On
We’re actively monitoring bug reports from you all and the health of our infrastructure. We plan for our next patch to be next week, focused on fixing bugs. We’ll be on the lookout for any critical issues this weekend though.
Here are some things we’re currently investigating:
- Transition times between scenes can be quite long.
- Rarely disconnecting immediately after connecting to a new server.
- Sometimes, your player model is duplicated after entering a new scene and the camera gets stuck. Portaling out to another server usually fixes this.
- Rune Prisons can rarely fail to spawn an Exiled Mage.
- Enemies in Arena and Monolith often do not animate properly.
- Certain abilities failing to hit enemies correctly.
- Swapping loot filters can cause the loot filter interface to bug out.
- Submitting a bug report with a log file thats too large can crash the client.
- Textures can pile up on the ground as you load more monolith echoes, causing strange visuals and increased memory usage.
- Item name lengths are now “Long” when they should be “Normal”.
- The Rogue’s visuals look incorrect when making a new character.
- Certain skills cause the player to not properly return to their idle animation.
Changed files in this update