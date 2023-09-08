 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer update for 8 September 2023

Metal Fence, Golf Cart, ATV, Green Cloth Wall & Bike Stand

Share · View all patches · Build 12146568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Props

    • Golf Cart
    • ATV
    • Green 5x2 cloth wall
    • Bike stand
    • Metal Fence w stand
    • Fence Stands

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link