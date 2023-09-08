Colorless Patch 2.1.3

Welcome to the First Game Patch!

We're excited to introduce the very first patch for our game, and it comes packed with some exciting updates and improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Here's what's inside:

Major Change :

Reset Button:

Your memory may still be hazy after your head injury, but some parts are starting to resurface. Introducing a new, peculiar button that will come to your aid during your adventure. Use it to reset the entire puzzle if you ever find yourself stuck.

German Language:

Your head must be throbbing with pain; not only are you seeing French and English sentences, but now German as well!

Other Patch Improvements :

Several dialogues have been revised for enhanced clarity and coherence.

Glass elements in the game have been optimized for improved visibility.

Various adjustments have been made to enhance the legibility of text and dialogues throughout the game.

Thank you for being part of our gaming community, and we hope you enjoy these enhancements in your gaming journey ! See you again this month !