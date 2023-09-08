Release Notes for 9/7/2023

[ MAPS ]
Mirage
- Fixed a pixel boost on pillars in B bomb site
Nuke
-
Fixed C4 falling out of the world in B bomb site
-
Updated props
Italy
- Fixes to prevent players boosting out of playable space
[ MISC ]
-
Added a C4 loadout slot for users who have C4 items with a name tag applied
-
Audio mix tweaks and adjustments
-
Fixed a case where roasted chickens fell through the floor
-
hud_scaling is no longer imported from CS:GO. Note that players' hud_scaling will be reset to the default (1.0)
