Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 8 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/7/2023

Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ MAPS ]

Mirage

  • Fixed a pixel boost on pillars in B bomb site

Nuke

  • Fixed C4 falling out of the world in B bomb site

  • Updated props

Italy

  • Fixes to prevent players boosting out of playable space

[ MISC ]

  • Added a C4 loadout slot for users who have C4 items with a name tag applied

  • Audio mix tweaks and adjustments

  • Fixed a case where roasted chickens fell through the floor

  • hud_scaling is no longer imported from CS:GO. Note that players' hud_scaling will be reset to the default (1.0)

Changed files in this update

