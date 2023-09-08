Update 1.10

Input buffer improvements;

New place showing the online players and their regions;

Addition of opponent region information when accepting the match;

Fixed wakeup without defense (even against Ximena's fireball);

Fixed the grab of some characters;

Fixed Malika's attack that could crash the game;

New adjustment on all characters attack priority;

Adjust in Jorge's color 16;

New requirement to unlock Hector (we make it easy);

Removal of requirements and new value for unlocking rarities;

Fixed Sho bug that caused 80% damage;

Fixed bug when using reset after finishing a trial;

Fixed bug that changed the main menu for character select in trials;

Fixed Jorge's Final Attack when catching the opponent in the air;

Fixed draw game without game over;

All improvements from version 1.09 are back;

PS: We are still working on the matchmaking and lobby refactoring, the improvements will be until the next update. For now, online will work as in version 1.08.