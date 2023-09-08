Update 1.10
- Input buffer improvements;
- New place showing the online players and their regions;
- Addition of opponent region information when accepting the match;
- Fixed wakeup without defense (even against Ximena's fireball);
- Fixed the grab of some characters;
- Fixed Malika's attack that could crash the game;
- New adjustment on all characters attack priority;
- Adjust in Jorge's color 16;
- New requirement to unlock Hector (we make it easy);
- Removal of requirements and new value for unlocking rarities;
- Fixed Sho bug that caused 80% damage;
- Fixed bug when using reset after finishing a trial;
- Fixed bug that changed the main menu for character select in trials;
- Fixed Jorge's Final Attack when catching the opponent in the air;
- Fixed draw game without game over;
All improvements from version 1.09 are back;
PS: We are still working on the matchmaking and lobby refactoring, the improvements will be until the next update. For now, online will work as in version 1.08.
Changed files in this update