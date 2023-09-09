 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Anacrusis update for 9 September 2023

Update 50 - Network Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12146137 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We pushed a hotfix this morning to fix network problems we inadvertently introduced in the last patch. The update is going out to all platforms and should be available everywhere wtihin the hour.

Changed files in this update

One (Windows x64) Depot 1120481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link