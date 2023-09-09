We pushed a hotfix this morning to fix network problems we inadvertently introduced in the last patch. The update is going out to all platforms and should be available everywhere wtihin the hour.
The Anacrusis update for 9 September 2023
Update 50 - Network Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
One (Windows x64) Depot 1120481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update