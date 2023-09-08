Patch Notes - September 8th

September 8th, 2023 Patch Notes

Thank you to everyone who has played the newest version of the game and given feedback! We hear you and are doing our best to address it. Beyond the changes mentioned in these notes, we would like to let you know that this patch should grant all players who logged in prior to August 22nd, the Season 1 Pass cosmetics.

Gameplay

Changing the effect of the Medic perk "Battlefield Medicine".

Old: Players can revive their teammates by interacting with a marker above their death crate.

New: Players can revive their teammates at a revive station without possessing their dog tag.

Old: Players can revive their teammates by interacting with a marker above their death crate. New: Players can revive their teammates at a revive station without possessing their dog tag. Interacting with objectives now grants players experience rewards that increase with each consecutive interaction. This experience will be displayed on the end-of-match report!

Door panels are now a tap to interact instead of requiring players to stay in proximity and hold. Hopefully this allows some better positioning for what's beyond that door!

We've made some improvements to the Ultra Max Security Barrier to better fit our intended design. Players will now get pulled through the barrier if they get too close so be careful!

UI

Made some QoL adjustments to some of the in-game UI.

Added the Armor Damage Mitigation stat to the stat panel.

The Stat Panel is now open by default in the in-game inventory.

Map

Added in a new Blue zone that will be between Yellow and Grey in terms of difficulty.

Increased difficulty in Yellow zones slightly by adjusting the type of cybrids that spawn.

Grey zones are now a bigger part of the ship, and these are somewhat easier than Blue zones.

Cybrids

Cybrids can now only have one healer bot attached to them at a time.

Increased health on Ultra Max Snipers from 300 to 500.

Increased health on Ultra Max Switchblades from 1500 to 3000.

Increased health on Ultra Max Flamethrower Ambush Spiders from 1000 to 2000.

Fixes