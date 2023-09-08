 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 8 September 2023

Patch 0.2.6 is Live!

Patch 0.2.6 · Build 12145975

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a light patch this week focusing primarily on dungeon issues.

Fixed:

  • Dungeon keys spawn correctly for doors.
  • Dungeon levers are appropriately placed for doors.
  • Lairs/Roads/Tracks will no longer spawn underwater.

Known Issues:

  • The dungeon fixes will appear in any new dungeons you explore in your world. If you have already explored a dungeon that has a key/lever issue we'd recommend you move on to a new dungeon.
  • We have prioritized dungeon crashing fixes and are currently working on them.

Changed files in this update

