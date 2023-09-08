Patch 0.2.6 is Live!

We have a light patch this week focusing primarily on dungeon issues.
Fixed:
- Dungeon keys spawn correctly for doors.
- Dungeon levers are appropriately placed for doors.
- Lairs/Roads/Tracks will no longer spawn underwater.
Known Issues:
- The dungeon fixes will appear in any new dungeons you explore in your world. If you have already explored a dungeon that has a key/lever issue we'd recommend you move on to a new dungeon.
- We have prioritized dungeon crashing fixes and are currently working on them.
