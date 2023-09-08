DRAGONSPIRE RETURNS AS A SINGLE PLAYER, OFFLINE GAME

TODAY WE ARE RELAUNCHING DRAGONSPIRE AS AN OFFLINE, SINGLE PLAYER GAME.

NO MORE LATENCY

NO SERVER CRASHES

PLAY ANYWHERE WITH NEW CONTENT AND LOADS OF FUN!

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE UPDATE RIGHT NOW FROM STREAM!

IN ADDITION, WE ARE REDUCING THE PRICE TO $4.99 TO REFLECT OUR CURRENT DEVELOPMENT SITUATION (which is we are now a 3-person unpaid team who completed this update out of love for the project). Valve was very supportive throughout this process, but is not equipped to offer partial refunds. If you paid the previous EA price and would like a refund, please open an individual support ticket on Steam to see if you're eligible.

IF YOU WANT DRAGONSPIRE TO CONTINUE BEING MADE, here's how you can help:

1. PLAY EVERY DAY FOR AT LEAST A WEEK. Read my previous post about retention. Daily engagement will be the single most important metric, and unbroken engagement (e.g. you play every day, even if just a few minutes) is a strong signal of a worthwhile game. Help us be worthwhile!

2. TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO DO THE SAME. More people, better data!

3. ASK ANYONE WHO WILL LISTEN TO PLAY, INCLUDING YOUR FAVORITE CONTENT CREATORS. We don't have any budget for advertising, so new player traffic will be completely from word of mouth. The more people you can get to try the game, the better our odds are of success.

We need to show there is genuine interest in the project with metrics if we want someone to fund continued development on Dragonspire. And as awesome as our current volunteer team is, we don't have all the skills necessary to complete the game. Your help promoting Dragonspire to others could save the project!

Speaking of our awesome volunteers, my sincerest gratitude goes out to @Bozo and @Hannah for working on this version with me over the past five weeks; the Dragonspire relaunch would be impossible without their efforts. Contributions were also made by Levin, Duncan, Dylan, Cotton, Tian, Yvonne, Liam, and Sin, which I am also very grateful for. Please join me in celebrating everyone's efforts to rebuild a version of Dragonspire that can live on Steam forever.

As this was a fast effort, we expect some bugs and technical issues may occur. Please report them on Discord so we can troubleshoot and push fixes quickly. If you have questions, I'm around all weekend.

Welcome back to Asteria, and good luck on your runs -

PATCH NOTES:

General

Offline, single player is now the default game mode.

Multiplayer and other Keystone-related systems removed.

New pity reward on your first death.

Roguelite Drafting

New Elemental Crests

Water: Debuff enemies, earn more Gold, conjure Whirlpools, and dash with purpose!

Earth: Bolster your defense, become a master Gardener, and push to new heights!

Light: The elements are always on your side, weave Holy Threads, and banish your foes!

Revised Dark to be more powerful, including a new vampiric crest.

Banish added as an end game mechanic; remove draft choices from the pool for the rest of your run.

Unique Crests now appear with the proper weight and pre-requisites, you will see them more often.

Added Tundra Charm, Accelerate, and All Fired Up.

Squalls now seek out enemies.

Healing drafts are now all % based. No more pitiful heals!

Updated VFX for Ice Block and Dust.

Shatter now displays Executed when activated.

Hunting Log

96 stars can now be earned from Trials. Each star provides a permanent ALL STATS boost to your characters. See if you can collect them all!

Adjusted rewards for beating Sagas.

You will now unlock new Elemental Crest categories as you progress.

New heroes will now drop leveled up to the corresponding Saga and difficulty.

Extra Gold has been added to all rewards.

Permanent Stat buffs are available at Master as a new reward category (helps with Trials).

Banish mechanic added as a new reward category (helps with Sagas).

NOTE YOU MUST REDEEM NEW HEROES FROM THE HUNTING LOG, THEY ARE NO LONGER AUTO-GRANTED.

Gameplay

New Saga: Challenge Aero, a wind dragon who commands the skies using powerful tempests!

New Combo Tracker: Gain 1% damage output every 20 hits, lose it all if you break the combo or take damage.

New Shrine: Gain bonus gold for several minutes. Note you will lose its benefit if you fight a boss.

New Boss Difficulty Scaling: Master is now properly insane, and Desmo may have taken King Slime's crown.

Enemies now respawn after a while (but grant reduced drafting XP on respawn).

Chunky is now vulnerable during Marshmallow transformation. Defeat him quickly or your run is over!

Aero (Dragon) and Marsh-Hell-ow (Boss) added to Trials.

Heroes can be temporarily leveled down to help content creators and those looking for new challenges.

Kirisame Dash Attack now reduces his cooldowns by 1. This mechanic is unique to Kirisame.

UI

New Victory/Defeat Screen.

New Save Screen: Includes three save slots to support multiple accounts on a single PC.

New Credits: Find out who made the game from your Settings menu!

New Recommended Levels: Helps determine which Saga is right for your average player.

Bug Fixes