Cellosseum update for 8 September 2023

Patch 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12145883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Various fixes/improvements to Leaderboards, including:
  • Fixed a bug where negative scores overflow their container
  • Fixed a bug where duplicate mods would appear in the run details
  • Added the ability to view other users names on the leaderboard when availible
  • Added the ability to view multiple pages of the leaderboard
  • Updated the in-game credits

