- Various fixes/improvements to Leaderboards, including:
- Fixed a bug where negative scores overflow their container
- Fixed a bug where duplicate mods would appear in the run details
- Added the ability to view other users names on the leaderboard when availible
- Added the ability to view multiple pages of the leaderboard
- Updated the in-game credits
Cellosseum update for 8 September 2023
Patch 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
