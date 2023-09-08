 Skip to content

Remnants of the Rift update for 8 September 2023

Remnants of the Rift is 20% off NEXT week!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello mercs,

We have a 20% Off sale next week in the Mexican game dev Steam, Mexican Entertainment System. Want to play some games from indie devs from Mexico, don't miss out the Steam event below:

https://store.steampowered.com/curator/43874062/sale/MexicanEntertainmentSystem

The Steam event runs from Sept 11 - 18 and you can see this snazzy trailer showcasing some of the other devs and their games here:

Aside from that, we're very close to a MAJOR update for the game as well, and we have the first sneaky meme-y tease of what's coming NEXT for Remnants of the Rift as a new challenger approaches!

Bromio

Twitter: @BromioDev
TikTok: @BromioDev
Instagram: @BromioDev

