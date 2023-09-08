Remnants of the Rift is 20% off NEXT week!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello mercs,

We have a 20% Off sale next week in the Mexican game dev Steam, Mexican Entertainment System. Want to play some games from indie devs from Mexico, don't miss out the Steam event below:

https://store.steampowered.com/curator/43874062/sale/MexicanEntertainmentSystem

The Steam event runs from Sept 11 - 18 and you can see this snazzy trailer showcasing some of the other devs and their games here:

Aside from that, we're very close to a MAJOR update for the game as well, and we have the first sneaky meme-y tease of what's coming NEXT for Remnants of the Rift as a new challenger approaches!



Bromio

Twitter: @BromioDev

TikTok: @BromioDev

Instagram: @BromioDev