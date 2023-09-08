 Skip to content

New Stars Playtest update for 8 September 2023

0.2.0b 'Solace' [2023.09.08]

Share · View all patches · Build 12145709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved

  • Pings -> Upgraded most ping SFX to use new sci-fi sounds.
  • Species Avatars -> Replaced AI-generated placeholders with human and alien icons.
  • Diplomacy Panel -> Has new sci-fi holographic SFX, instead of a repetitive typewriter sound.
  • Colony Siege -> When colony is occupied, some buildings are demolished.

Changed

  • Ubiquity -> Asteroid fields no longer spawns in systems with multiple stars.

Tweaked

  • Game Events -> 'Asteroid Appears' may happen every 25 in-game years instead of 50.

Fixed

  • Fix: Ubiquity Inspector -> New black holes don't appear correctly.
  • Fix: Ubiquity -> Cinematic Mode Lens -> Does not hide starbase labels.
  • Fix: Ping -> Does not have click/hover SFX.
  • Fix: Fleet -> Merge and Split -> Duplicates fleets with large numbers (12 gunboats became 14).
  • Fix: Main Menu -> Steam details not displaying.
  • Fix: Fleet -> Splitting fleet with five ships creates a sixth ship.
  • Fix: Fleet -> Merge and Split -> Copies the same name over and over.
  • Fix: Built -> Interaction Manager -> Sometimes visualized hyperlanes remain.
  • Fix: Ubiquity -> Ship branding not working for crimson ships.
  • Fix: Load Save -> Does not work and requires game reload.
  • Fix: Starbase Order Manager -> Designate Dock completed instantly.
  • Fix: Starbase Designation -> Takes no time.

