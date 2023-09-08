0.2.0b 'Solace' [2023.09.08]

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Improved
- Pings -> Upgraded most ping SFX to use new sci-fi sounds.
- Species Avatars -> Replaced AI-generated placeholders with human and alien icons.
- Diplomacy Panel -> Has new sci-fi holographic SFX, instead of a repetitive typewriter sound.
- Colony Siege -> When colony is occupied, some buildings are demolished.
Changed
- Ubiquity -> Asteroid fields no longer spawns in systems with multiple stars.
Tweaked
- Game Events -> 'Asteroid Appears' may happen every 25 in-game years instead of 50.
Fixed
- Fix: Ubiquity Inspector -> New black holes don't appear correctly.
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Cinematic Mode Lens -> Does not hide starbase labels.
- Fix: Ping -> Does not have click/hover SFX.
- Fix: Fleet -> Merge and Split -> Duplicates fleets with large numbers (12 gunboats became 14).
- Fix: Main Menu -> Steam details not displaying.
- Fix: Fleet -> Splitting fleet with five ships creates a sixth ship.
- Fix: Fleet -> Merge and Split -> Copies the same name over and over.
- Fix: Built -> Interaction Manager -> Sometimes visualized hyperlanes remain.
- Fix: Ubiquity -> Ship branding not working for crimson ships.
- Fix: Load Save -> Does not work and requires game reload.
- Fix: Starbase Order Manager -> Designate Dock completed instantly.
- Fix: Starbase Designation -> Takes no time.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update