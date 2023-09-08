Tjoohoo!

So here comes another patch! Again, loads of fixed and additions, but some bigger changes, like an equipmentsystem and enemies drop use-items.

Equipment System

You can now customize your character with equipments! And more equipments can be found throughout the game in different ways. once found, they are unlocked permanently for all following runs.

Do you want to try be a tanky melee mage? a glass-cannon? Or maybe a speed-kiting devil? The choices are yours.

So enemies have a small chance to drop chests when defeated, so you just walk to it and an loot-window opens describing the equipment and if you have free slots, so can you equip it right away, or put it in your bag. Either way, it is now unlocked permanently.

Consumables

Enemies now have a chance to drop use items! They will help you on your journey. They are used as soon as you pick them up, if it will help (e.g. you can't accidently pickup a health potion if you have max health).

Health Potion

Mana Potion

Black Hole - Pulls every dropped xp on the map towards you.

Magic Missile overhaul

Increased Damage

Updated Visuals

Fixed new bug (feature?) when introducing MagicMissile was affected by Quantity, you could get stacking bonus movespeed per cast

Fixed how Quantity is working with stacks, now it increased how fast you gain stacks (e.g. default-growth + Quantity)

Cascade max StackAmount & Stack buff decreased from 56.25% -> 50% (more appealing numbers, and think the effect is still good)

Changed cooldown between each stack-cast, from being a fixed 0.5sec for emptying your whole stack (looks weird when you had lvl 3 Accretion) To a cast time per missile, e.g. 16 missiles takes 1.0 sec now, and 32 missiles would take 2.0 sec, etc.

Also added that the Talent-Accretion gets a stack-cast-time buff for each level, to mitigate some of the extended duration (e.g. you shoot more missiles per second).

bug - When you had stack and launch all missiles, you will now hear a sound for each missile shot.

Beam overhaul

Increased Damage

Increased Beam-Blast area

Decreased the gain in range per level, you could reach twice screen-sizes away with everything maxed.

Beam-Blast will now deal damage with the actual "beam" as well as the blast-area (e.g. works well with piercing)

Beam no longer decrease the interval, I think it can be confusing for people (even for me), does it increase dmg? does it cost more mana? what does it do? So now it it remains the same the whole time.

Beam-ChargeUp have decreased mana-cost "penality" (e.g. cheaper to cast).

Beam-ChargeUp increased the rotation debuff even more

Bug - Beam Pervasive no longer show: Charge Time - 1.0 Sec

MagicCircle overhaul

Magic Circle now last longer but have longer cooldown

Halved the healing-effect, was way to strong

With all new talents/progression-modifiers, before so could you get so low CD & long duration, that you could have multiple circles up, which was not intented (though, I was thinking of adding equipment later making it possible to have multiple up).

Bug - If you took Invigorate then aegis, you wouldn't get the Aegis-effect, and still have the invigorate-visual-effect.

Chain Lightning overhaul

Increased Damage

Fixed ChainLightning Discharge bug

More jumps

Game mechanics

Equipment System (See above)

Items (See above)

Added so a region is now "cleared to put guarpoints in" if all spawners in that region is destroyed, before you had to destroy all structures in that region to be "cleared" to allow guards going there.

Updated scrolling-combat text, they could look weird.

Added CriticalChance Talent

Added CriticalDamage Talent

Quality of Life

Decreased the camera-shake from crits/taking dmg.

Progression now also show your current bonus-effect gained on each effect (in the description)

Changed so plants with no colliders no longer is shown as a silhouette, but still cast silohuettes for other things.

Balancing

Increased Players Mana 50 -> 100

Rearanged the positions on enemies towers, so they are more "defensive" position

Increased the frequency your allies spawn units

Nerfed enemies towers and spawning-structures

Delayed the first boss spawntime.

Decreased the leveling-speed much more (again) // Its really tough to balance this, as I'm planning in near future having larger map = tougher enemies = more xp/min.

Lowered the amount of level on Ricochet & Piercing talents from 3 -> 2

Updated Damage-talent lvl 1 x1.20 -> x1.15

Reduced progression - Cooldown effect from max effect -12.5% -> -10.0% Cooldown

Reduced most progressions effects from 25% -> 20%, they were too strong (tough to balance pct effects when there are so many now to get) - Have a plan on replacing that system.

Balances for almost everything in the game, but the major changes are mentioned above.

Other

Updated some Icons

Increased the pickup-xp sound.

Bug fixes