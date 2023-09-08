 Skip to content

Unswappers update for 8 September 2023

Update V1.1

New:

  • Probes! Now you have two probes per mission. Once placed the probes will detect current anomalies and those will glow green for a few seconds.
  • Added a clock showing the remaining time after the 60 seconds assessment
  • Added a remainder to use Tab y you wish to skip the assessment time.
  • French now available

Bug Fixes:

  • The Control Panel anomaly in the cave does not change color on being unswapped.
  • The Rope anomaly in the shaft does not change color on being unswapped.
  • Several typos in the Headcuarters and subtitles
  • Wrong shadows in the Gym
  • Running in the gym does not work
  • Menu non responsible until end of black fading

Changes:

  • Several fonts replaced
  • VHS Tape anomaly removed in the Cave (and added a new one)

