Update V1.1

New:
- Probes! Now you have two probes per mission. Once placed the probes will detect current anomalies and those will glow green for a few seconds.
- Added a clock showing the remaining time after the 60 seconds assessment
- Added a remainder to use Tab y you wish to skip the assessment time.
- French now available
Bug Fixes:
- The Control Panel anomaly in the cave does not change color on being unswapped.
- The Rope anomaly in the shaft does not change color on being unswapped.
- Several typos in the Headcuarters and subtitles
- Wrong shadows in the Gym
- Running in the gym does not work
- Menu non responsible until end of black fading
Changes:
- Several fonts replaced
- VHS Tape anomaly removed in the Cave (and added a new one)
Changed files in this update