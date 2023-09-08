1.33b - Jungle/Facial Animations/FlowerFix

Release Dates
Patreon: August 31st <--Now Available!!
Steam: September 8th <--Now Available!!
New Content
-New Talents; Divebomb, Immune, Keen Intellect, Absorb, Gang Up, Nocturnal, Cum Collector, Cum Pump
-New Flower; Bullrush, grows in Jungles on submerged tiles, chopped down with Hoe for large amounts of fiber
-New Flower; Ice Flower. Planting snow turf underneath any flower will turn it into an Ice Flower
-Added facial animations during sex for all monsters which use the slime skeleton (Slimes, Elves, Faun, etc.)
Changes
-Moon Flowers, Lilypads, and Ice Flowers are now included in Garden Info
-Sex sounds will now be played alongside facial animations, meaning they are no longer coming from the monsters' closed mouths
-Implemented system to animate/change faces during sex and other animations, talking etc.
-Flower scale is now based on the flower level, not age
-Redesigned Quest Log
-Lilypads are now constantly watered (doy)
Bug Fixes
-Mega Milk Talent fixed
-Fixed weird tree LOD mesh (distant trees looked like they were overlapping)
-Fixed an issue with flowers which was causing call stack errors, slowing performance majorly in large gardens with many flowers
-Fixed another error with flowers which was preventing them from drying/leveling up at the end of a day, and could have been causing other errors as a result
-Fixed weed whacker not shutting off after putting it away
-Optimized Flower code further; flowers used to set their scale through out the day, which is a lot of frame calls. Instead, at midnight when flower xp is handled flowers will have their scale set
Changed files in this update