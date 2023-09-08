1.33b - Jungle/Facial Animations/FlowerFix

Release Dates

Patreon: August 31st <--Now Available!!

Steam: September 8th <--Now Available!!

New Content

-New Talents; Divebomb, Immune, Keen Intellect, Absorb, Gang Up, Nocturnal, Cum Collector, Cum Pump

-New Flower; Bullrush, grows in Jungles on submerged tiles, chopped down with Hoe for large amounts of fiber

-New Flower; Ice Flower. Planting snow turf underneath any flower will turn it into an Ice Flower

-Added facial animations during sex for all monsters which use the slime skeleton (Slimes, Elves, Faun, etc.)

Changes

-Moon Flowers, Lilypads, and Ice Flowers are now included in Garden Info

-Sex sounds will now be played alongside facial animations, meaning they are no longer coming from the monsters' closed mouths

-Implemented system to animate/change faces during sex and other animations, talking etc.

-Flower scale is now based on the flower level, not age

-Redesigned Quest Log

-Lilypads are now constantly watered (doy)

Bug Fixes

-Mega Milk Talent fixed

-Fixed weird tree LOD mesh (distant trees looked like they were overlapping)

-Fixed an issue with flowers which was causing call stack errors, slowing performance majorly in large gardens with many flowers

-Fixed another error with flowers which was preventing them from drying/leveling up at the end of a day, and could have been causing other errors as a result

-Fixed weed whacker not shutting off after putting it away

-Optimized Flower code further; flowers used to set their scale through out the day, which is a lot of frame calls. Instead, at midnight when flower xp is handled flowers will have their scale set