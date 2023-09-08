Steam Deck and Gamepad Support Now Live

Why should I care?
If you want to play Learn Japanese RPG using a gamepad or on Steam Deck, now you can.
What do I do?
On Steam Deck, nothing. It should just work.
For gamepads, you'll have to enable Steam Input. Here's a 4-step guide: https://imgur.com/a/Iky4oek
How can I enter answers in battle without a keyboard?
Press the right trigger of your gamepad to enter Multi-Choice Mode. Then you can select answers with a single press on your direction pad.
Any impact if I just want to use my keyboard?
Maybe. The function of a few keyboard buttons has been updated.
Tab - Walk Speed Toggle
Spacebar - Cancel
E - Action key
F - Action key
You can report any issues on our Steam discussion board:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1114950/discussions/
Happy learning!
Lun
