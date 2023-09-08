Steam Deck and Gamepad Support Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12145666 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Why should I care?

If you want to play Learn Japanese RPG using a gamepad or on Steam Deck, now you can.

What do I do?

On Steam Deck, nothing. It should just work.

For gamepads, you'll have to enable Steam Input. Here's a 4-step guide: https://imgur.com/a/Iky4oek

How can I enter answers in battle without a keyboard?

Press the right trigger of your gamepad to enter Multi-Choice Mode. Then you can select answers with a single press on your direction pad.

Example video here:



Any impact if I just want to use my keyboard?

Maybe. The function of a few keyboard buttons has been updated.

Tab - Walk Speed Toggle

Spacebar - Cancel

E - Action key

F - Action key

You can report any issues on our Steam discussion board:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1114950/discussions/

Happy learning!

Lun