 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 8 September 2023

Steam Deck and Gamepad Support Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12145666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Why should I care?
If you want to play Learn Japanese RPG using a gamepad or on Steam Deck, now you can.

What do I do?
On Steam Deck, nothing. It should just work.

For gamepads, you'll have to enable Steam Input. Here's a 4-step guide: https://imgur.com/a/Iky4oek

How can I enter answers in battle without a keyboard?
Press the right trigger of your gamepad to enter Multi-Choice Mode. Then you can select answers with a single press on your direction pad.

Example video here:

Any impact if I just want to use my keyboard?
Maybe. The function of a few keyboard buttons has been updated.

Tab - Walk Speed Toggle
Spacebar - Cancel
E - Action key
F - Action key

You can report any issues on our Steam discussion board:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1114950/discussions/

Happy learning!

Lun

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1114951 Depot 1114951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link