Patch R.1.0.29 - 9/08/2023

The Cauldron is here!

New Feature - The Cauldron

• Every week you can earn 175 TP in daily rewards, plus a bonus reward when you finish your brew!

• Purchase a premium potion to get a specific type of reward at the end of the week.

• The Cauldron is available to all players who own the full title, but it's locked for demo users.

Doomsayer Reverted

• Doomsayer has been reverted to killing 3 people with Doom. We heard the feedback from the community on the change. We still believe this role to be problematic and will be exploring suggestions on how to improve it.

Bug Fixes

• Corrected spelling of Invincible in the Pirate role card.

We also have a little video with some upcoming changes, and further explanation of the Cauldron: