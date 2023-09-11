 Skip to content

Remnant II update for 11 September 2023

Remnant 2 PC Hot Fix Notes: 386,954

Share · View all patches · Build 12145581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Bug Fixes--

[ Progression]

• Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where a white box was present in a doorway on N’Erud.

[ Gear / Items ]

• Fixed an issue where Aphelion and Nightfall were dealing double damage.

