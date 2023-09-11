Remnant 2 PC Hot Fix Notes: 386,954

--Bug Fixes--
[ Progression]
• Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where a white box was present in a doorway on N’Erud.
[ Gear / Items ]
• Fixed an issue where Aphelion and Nightfall were dealing double damage.
