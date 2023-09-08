Version 1.03 Released

Bugfix and QoL patch. Changelog:

-Added tentative OSX support.

-Fixed some typos.

-Fixed an incorrect examination in the vaults.

-Fixed Defend erroneously saying it generates 2CP.

-After completing the Well Water quest, the topic will be highlighted so you can turn it in to Sage.

-A certain profile while update after doing a later quest involving the character in question.

-Added some more examinable spots in the Monastery.

-You can now view the remaining endings in the Hall of Memories, including the not-canon-good ending and the bonus endings.

-Reduced the size of the combat fonts. This should use a lot less memory speed up loading, in exchange for the fonts looking very slightly worse. Worth it.

-Verand now shows both the attack up buff and the defense down buff so it's more obvious what her boss gimmick is.

-Verand's Power Trade now reduces her protection by 5 per stack (was 3), Attack increases by 7% (was 10%). Should make it slightly easier.

-Improved censoring commands. You can now use the options menu to toggle censoring, and added black bars to images I don't have a censored version of.

-You can also censor enemies. This only applies to a few vampires, but I don't want anyone getting banned off Twitch.

-Added the ability to switch to the Purchase Level Up interface from the status menu.

-Added the ability to switch to the Purchase Skills interface from the skills menu.

-Added a shortcut to the cistern so you don't need to spend so much time running around when you get beat up by a dragon.

-Fixed a bug with Sage's collision flag during a midgame quest.

-Fixed being able to talk to Orios before he actually spawns.