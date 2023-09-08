TWEAKS
-Health bars added to structures (can be disabled from settings menu)
-Wave callouts will warn about new creeps coming next wave.
-Tool-tip on Artifact page to explain in detail how they work.
-In-Game Tool-tip additions and improvements.
No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 8 September 2023
Update 0.1.13
TWEAKS
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update