No Creeps Were Harmed TD update for 8 September 2023

Update 0.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12145559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TWEAKS
-Health bars added to structures (can be disabled from settings menu)
-Wave callouts will warn about new creeps coming next wave.
-Tool-tip on Artifact page to explain in detail how they work.
-In-Game Tool-tip additions and improvements.

Changed files in this update

