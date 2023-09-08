Daily Events & Wild Mutations!

Today's update adds tons of new daily PvE events to make hunting and invasions more interesting! There's a slew of additions to the invasion system and a re-design of defense unit engagements. The new Re-Mutate Item Kit allows a single re-roll of your badly mutated items! See the in-game wiki for details!
-= v1.3.2
- Sage Computers gain Scan Technology & Resource Capacity
- Re-Mutate Kits fix bad mutates! See Wiki: Mutate Item Kit
- Fixed "circular following" bug that broke movement
- Defense Engagements: All PvP blocked for 90 seconds
- Killing NPC Defense Units grants Reward Point Gifts!
- Many new daily events add spice to our lives!
- Multiple boring daily events removed
- Weird Alien Artifact cannot be used in Hardcore Arena
- Many obnoxious popups and chat spam messages removed
- Removed solo player missions to bust defense units
- Made "hunt specific ship class" missions much easier
- Corp Defenders now pull from the entire alliance
- Fixed bug causing multiple waves of Corp Defenders
- Fixed several mobile crash and network lag issues
- Improved item filter and sorting
- Invasions: Attacks hourly on schedule so you can plan ahead
- Invasions: High-level players always earn XP
- Invasions: A lot more loot drops and less difficult
- Invasions: Longer delay until PvP re-activates when complete
- Invasions: Novas and nova damage decreased
