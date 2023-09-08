 Skip to content

The Infinite Black 2 update for 8 September 2023

Daily Events & Wild Mutations!

The Infinite Black 2 update for 8 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update adds tons of new daily PvE events to make hunting and invasions more interesting! There's a slew of additions to the invasion system and a re-design of defense unit engagements. The new Re-Mutate Item Kit allows a single re-roll of your badly mutated items! See the in-game wiki for details!

-= v1.3.2

  • Sage Computers gain Scan Technology & Resource Capacity
  • Re-Mutate Kits fix bad mutates! See Wiki: Mutate Item Kit
  • Fixed "circular following" bug that broke movement
  • Defense Engagements: All PvP blocked for 90 seconds
  • Killing NPC Defense Units grants Reward Point Gifts!
  • Many new daily events add spice to our lives!
  • Multiple boring daily events removed
  • Weird Alien Artifact cannot be used in Hardcore Arena
  • Many obnoxious popups and chat spam messages removed
  • Removed solo player missions to bust defense units
  • Made "hunt specific ship class" missions much easier
  • Corp Defenders now pull from the entire alliance
  • Fixed bug causing multiple waves of Corp Defenders
  • Fixed several mobile crash and network lag issues
  • Improved item filter and sorting
  • Invasions: Attacks hourly on schedule so you can plan ahead
  • Invasions: High-level players always earn XP
  • Invasions: A lot more loot drops and less difficult
  • Invasions: Longer delay until PvP re-activates when complete
  • Invasions: Novas and nova damage decreased

