OneBit Adventure update for 8 September 2023

Hotfix v1.3.157

Build 12145532

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added move speed setting to increase/decrease the delay between actions
  • Added 7 new skins to VIP 5 rewards
  • Removed armor from Elite Skeletons
  • Fixed boss chest spawning in unreachable tiles
  • Fixed status effect remaining on Wraith when timer reaches 0 and the player inflicts a status effect
  • Fixed rerolls for Adventure Upgrades showing quick purchase amount incorrectly
  • Fixed Rankings visual overlap when claiming rewards with all-time leaderboards selected and reward screen active
  • Fixed hitbox on Attack/Move mode being in the way of Quick Slots
  • Preventative fix to Blood Knight Sword Slash bug

