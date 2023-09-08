- Added move speed setting to increase/decrease the delay between actions
- Added 7 new skins to VIP 5 rewards
- Removed armor from Elite Skeletons
- Fixed boss chest spawning in unreachable tiles
- Fixed status effect remaining on Wraith when timer reaches 0 and the player inflicts a status effect
- Fixed rerolls for Adventure Upgrades showing quick purchase amount incorrectly
- Fixed Rankings visual overlap when claiming rewards with all-time leaderboards selected and reward screen active
- Fixed hitbox on Attack/Move mode being in the way of Quick Slots
- Preventative fix to Blood Knight Sword Slash bug
OneBit Adventure update for 8 September 2023
Hotfix v1.3.157
