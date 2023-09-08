 Skip to content

Golden Gloves VR update for 8 September 2023

Base Content Update 9/8/2023: Fists of Fury Minigame Update

Build 12145481 · Last edited by Wendy

Today, we're bringing you an update for the Fists of Fury minigame!
Here's what we changed:

  • A tutorial to show you how to play the game has been added. It can be turned on and off with a toggle on the control panel for the game
  • "R" and "L" characters on the mitts so that players can learn which hands they need to punch with.
  • Difficulty slider with options for Novice, Open, Pro, and Endless modes! The first version of the minigame was the Novice setting!
  • Streaks! The higher your streak gets the more points you'll get per punch! Streaks can be lost by missing a mitt or taking damage. We will also save your highest streak score now too.
  • The high score that is saved is the highest out of all of the modes now.
  • Leaderboard integration for high score and highest streak score!
  • We have disabled pausing while in the minigame so that you can't cheat and take breaks anymore.
  • Lives have also been capped! You can no longer get more than 3 lives.

We're hoping to see you on the leaderboards! The office high score is 100,778- can you beat it?

Plus, we fixed a bug that prevented the controls from appearing correctly on the pause menu.

