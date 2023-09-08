Base Content Update 9/8/2023: Fists of Fury Minigame Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12145481 · Last edited 8 September 2023 – 20:13:24 UTC by Wendy

Today, we're bringing you an update for the Fists of Fury minigame!

Here's what we changed:

A tutorial to show you how to play the game has been added. It can be turned on and off with a toggle on the control panel for the game

"R" and "L" characters on the mitts so that players can learn which hands they need to punch with.

Difficulty slider with options for Novice, Open, Pro, and Endless modes! The first version of the minigame was the Novice setting!

Streaks! The higher your streak gets the more points you'll get per punch! Streaks can be lost by missing a mitt or taking damage. We will also save your highest streak score now too.

The high score that is saved is the highest out of all of the modes now.

Leaderboard integration for high score and highest streak score!

We have disabled pausing while in the minigame so that you can't cheat and take breaks anymore.

Lives have also been capped! You can no longer get more than 3 lives.

We're hoping to see you on the leaderboards! The office high score is 100,778- can you beat it?

Plus, we fixed a bug that prevented the controls from appearing correctly on the pause menu.