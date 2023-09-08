Base Content Update 9/8/2023: Fists of Fury Minigame Update

Today, we're bringing you an update for the Fists of Fury minigame!
Here's what we changed:
- A tutorial to show you how to play the game has been added. It can be turned on and off with a toggle on the control panel for the game
- "R" and "L" characters on the mitts so that players can learn which hands they need to punch with.
- Difficulty slider with options for Novice, Open, Pro, and Endless modes! The first version of the minigame was the Novice setting!
- Streaks! The higher your streak gets the more points you'll get per punch! Streaks can be lost by missing a mitt or taking damage. We will also save your highest streak score now too.
- The high score that is saved is the highest out of all of the modes now.
- Leaderboard integration for high score and highest streak score!
- We have disabled pausing while in the minigame so that you can't cheat and take breaks anymore.
- Lives have also been capped! You can no longer get more than 3 lives.
We're hoping to see you on the leaderboards! The office high score is 100,778- can you beat it?
Plus, we fixed a bug that prevented the controls from appearing correctly on the pause menu.
Changed files in this update