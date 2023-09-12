 Skip to content

Hero Realms update for 12 September 2023

20230908

Build 12145471

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
-Red Screen on The Missing Dragon Campaign when trying to purchase Valius

Improvements:
-Various beta card updates.

Please see our Discord server for the full list of card changes.

