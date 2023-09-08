Moonbones for the Masses

Hey everyone,

It’s been a while, so I’m pretty excited/nervous to finally update the public build and share all the things I’ve been working on.

As for other interesting news, I went to GDC and saw someone wearing a Flock of Dogs shirt! Then I came home and got COVID, then I broke my ankle playing soccer and had to have surgery. I would say those things delayed me a bit, but only slightly.

(As I type this, I’m headed to physical therapy, got new running shoes, and am expected to return to soccer in about a month, so I’m in a good mood.)

Here’s a recap of the features added since February 15th:

Moonbones

Reworked the tutorial/treehouse area/fork area

Dog breeds have different starting stats now

Holding down input no longer required on menu, if only 1 local player

Support for controllers without triggers

And a “simple aim” option, if you don’t have two thumbsticks

Minigame Park has some picnic tables (they kinda act like maps)

Minigame Park has some new minimap icons

Warp pipes in the Open Skies

Blue Blobs Land (unofficial name) now comes after Rossmoor (unofficial name)

Constructable/repairable nests (highly controversial!)

Boxing arm attachment

Bow and silverwarrow

Hatman now wears many hats

Hotdogs!

Better shadows!

Better mopping!

Slightly better caves

The Bolf (unofficial name)

Purple goo

The Seblobba (unofficial name)

The Foot Blob (unofficial name)

The Blob Web (unofficial name)

The Bullet Grid (unofficial name)

Spike rain, geyser, fan bullet obstacles made (unofficial names)

Sockman kinda works (unofficial name)

Better summoning stone ritual visuals

Better menu visuals

A graphics menu!!!

Reworked the photobooth minigame

Redid whale controls and created whale dashboard UI

UI numbers pop up to show damage, gaining/losing water, healing whale etc

ToolRack with grabby hand

Saving your hat preference 🙂

“Villages” (very basic area that are between biomes along the Air River)

LootPot to eat up your loot and spit back money at “villages”

Dogs ascension (still haven’t finished Dog Heaven yet)

Much improved whale-getting-dirty visuals

A ton of redone lineart to more to have more consistent/higher resolution

Also, a monstrous amount of my time has been fixing network bugs. I know you’re all clamoring to see the 300+ commit logs from the past 7 months detailing this work, but that’s a lot of copy/pasting. You’ll just have to go without.

Anyway! Today we go from version 0.4.3 to 0.4.125. Pretty exciting stuff.

Thanks for sticking around. The dogs continue to fly higher and higher. And a huge thanks to Scrubbles, my chief playtester and #1 Twitch fan.

-Max

P.S. If you want to ask questions about all those bug fixes, playtest on the beta branch, or talk about Georgism, please join the Talk of Flock of Dogs Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fYZFNTB