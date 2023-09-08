 Skip to content

Monster Tiles TD update for 8 September 2023

Update v34 (September 8)

Build 12145305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Added new limited time events.
  • Added new leaderboard title that requires 100k points in score attack.

Changes:

  • Everyone receives max game speed setting in Tournament mode for competitive fairness.
  • Merchants and Explorers give bonus score multipliers in Score Attack mode.

QoL Improvements:

  • Games start with your max game speed setting on.
  • Added a "force save" button in the settings menu.
  • Various UI improvements.
  • Performance improvements.

Bug Fixes:

  • Server and account improvements.
  • Various minor bug fixes.

