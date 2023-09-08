Update v34 (September 8)

New Content:
- Added new limited time events.
- Added new leaderboard title that requires 100k points in score attack.
Changes:
- Everyone receives max game speed setting in Tournament mode for competitive fairness.
- Merchants and Explorers give bonus score multipliers in Score Attack mode.
QoL Improvements:
- Games start with your max game speed setting on.
- Added a "force save" button in the settings menu.
- Various UI improvements.
- Performance improvements.
Bug Fixes:
- Server and account improvements.
- Various minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update