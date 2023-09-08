9/8/23 - Major Chaos Chain Update 1.20.0 (Companion Improvements + More)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next major update for the game.

So, a common misunderstanding/complaint that I've seen is that most consumable items were mainly only for the main character. This included any and all food/drink items, some medical items, some drug items like booze or cigs, and even some other various items. Well, I've gone through EVERY item manually and made it so they can be used on companions now. Given this change, it should be SIGNIFICANTLY EASIER to manage your companions in terms of their health and mettle.

This change makes it so that companions can much more easily have their health and mettle restored outside of combat - no longer only relying on passive healing, sleeping and specifically designated medical items. Companions can now use ANY and ALL ITEMS.

Another big change comes from community input and is in regard to how easily you can get your hands on low-quality consumable items such as snacks and so on. Vending machines! Yes, you can now use either of the two vending machine types - snacks or drinks - to buy some cheap items for a FIXED PRICE. The prices in the vending machines DO NOT shift with the in game economy fluctuations, so you'll always be able to reliably know exactly how much cred you'll need to buy from them.

Another small request from the community was to add some misc items to drop from killing monsters/creatures other than the humans or the drones. Animals and creatures already had some various loot items in their drop lists, but they now have some special loot drops that are unique to them. They can be sold for a bit of cred to help you pay for that fancy new augment or that expensive gun that you've had your eye on.

Some other notable changes are that some of the colors in the game (especially related to mouse-over text) have been changed/swapped to look a little better than they did before, toxic rain now affects companions since they are so much easier to manage now, and some new gear/usable items have been added.



Vending machines

Check out the full change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some typos * FIXED the terribly annoying sound bug related to using the mouse in selection menus which caused the mouse-over sound to play endlessly if your cursor was in the exact middle between two separate choices **Changes & Additions:** * Optimized several background processes * Changed the tan color representing taking actions during dialogues and for the standard mouse-over text to be a very light blue-green * Changed mouse-over colors of several NPC types to be orange to represent possible danger * Added new mouse-over colors for several NPC types to be yellow to represent neutrals * Added more environmental details to The Slabs subdistrict * Added some randomly walking civilians to The Slabs subdistrict * Added Last Line gun shop area to The Slabs subdistrict * Updated some shop listings * Consumable food items can now be used by companions BUT THEY DON'T RECOVER STAMINA AND CONDITION AS THAT PART IS ONLY FOR THE MAIN CHARACTER * Consumable drug items such as booze, beer, cigars, etc can now be used by companions BUT THEY DON'T RECOVER STAMINA AND CONDITION AS THAT PART IS ONLY FOR THE MAIN CHARACTER * Toxic rain now removes 1 mettle in addition to removing 1 condition if you don't resist the damage and can now affect companions (Removes 1 mettle from companions if they don't resist the damage) * Added umbrella gadget (+15% Chemical Resistance, Cannot suffer from Damp Status) * Entering ANY interior area from being outside in toxic rain will now restore 1 Mettle to ALL party members * Toxic rain now removes 1 mettle from ALL enemies of a combat encounter (Enemies and allies) at the end of each combat round AND companions - only if they don't resist the damage * Toxic rain can now affect you during conversations (It was not technically a bug before, but it wasn't working exactly as intended - the weather is no longer polite and absolutely does not wait for your conversation to be over) * Updated randomized container loot drop lists * Updated enemy loot drop lists * Added some new unique NPCs to interact with * Updated some quest related hints * Fade out duration of screen elements has been sped up, but fade in has been slowed a bit to allow ample time for background processes to catch up when loading a new area (Should not really be noticeable since I just shifted where the timers start but have not extended them) * You can now choose to sleep for 12 hours (Counts as resting twice, quicker to use so you don't have to keep clicking the bed, community request) * The random price fluctuation at the start of a new game will only be a max of -5% or +5% until the following game day (This means you won't get hit with insanely high prices at least for the first game day) * Vending machines can now be used (There are 2 versions: food and drink) and will be a good way to easily stock up on consumables since their prices are set and will NEVER change - unlike in shops * Added new graphics for flashing cred symbols over the new vending machine events * The main character (Player character) will now recover 1 Mettle in addition to the 1 Health when out of combat and their condition is above 0 over time * Synth Coffee and Energy Drinks now restore 5% AP at no extra cost * Added Pep-Up Pills consumable (Mild stimulant supplements) * Added new battle end comments by party members * Added Sludge Slime creature misc item (Can be sold) * Added Rat Tail creature misc item (Can be sold) * Added Dog Fur creature misc item (Can be sold) * Updated non-human enemy loot drop lists (Animals and creatures) * Various other small tweaks and changes to improve the overall quality of the game

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː