Game Update | 0.23.09.08:1717

New/Added:

Added underwater colliders (convex) on all maps (should help with fish swimming under the terrain and jumping into the sky)

Added new logs that can be found in %appdata% (catch.log)*

Added controller connected/disconnected popup

Fixes:

Fixed rod bending & breaking

Fixed fish Keepnet in the fish catch the panel

Fixed icons in inventory for Natural Baits

Fixed background music when back to menu from map

Fixed profile window skipping after pressing ESC on the map

Fixed weight display in leaders

Fixed quick menu not being displayed when GUI is hidden

Other:

Adjusted colliders on Kiel Canal

Adjusted underwater view of Russia

Fish no longer can be reeled in up to the rod tip

Improved animations in some casting reels

Improved line placement in all casting reels

Restored underwater camera change on topwater lures (surface view)

Tweaks in underwater camera - now it should move more smoothly

Tweaks in fish physcs

*Catch.log

The file is located in:

C:\Users\%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\MasterCode\Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Keep in mind that the file is wiped out every time you launch the game. So if you experience any issues related to breaking equipment, fish stamina, etc. please - send this file to us when the game is still open.

You can send them to our email: ufs2@ultimate-fishing.com

Known issues

We are aware of fish-related issues that stop their movement and stay in one place without the possibility to reel them in. Right now the temporary workaround is to manipulate reel drag when that happens.