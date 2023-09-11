UPDATE: Default keybind for the alternative configure is V, instead of E
UPDATE: Gain green point narration in the more offered contracts chapter will no longer mention converting red points
UPDATE: Localizations (ru: research, tutorials, ui; nl: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Task info panel moved to the right edge of the screen when contract focus view is shown
FIX: Actual train visits of trial train were displayed with seconds truncated instead of rounded up to the next minute causing inconsistency as 2-minutes stops were displayed for prototype train but only 1-minute stops for contract schedule
FIX: OfferedContract upgrade was locked in the free version of Rail Route Story of Jozic even though Jozic asks you to unlock it
FIX: Penalties for delays in intermediary stops (that are not deducted) were accounted to Cycle Balance
FIX: Penalties for delays were not accounted to Penalties in Cycle Balance but lowered the Rewards
FIX: Some path-related interactions did not work on Coach Yard (candidate path highlight & allocated path deallocation)
FIX: Station info panel would quickly appear and disappear when hovering mouse above station sign
FIX: System upgrade menu and build mode button obstructed info panels in contract focus view
FIX: Trial train schedule was shifted by 2 minutes instead of one when modifying contract schedule after contract was accepted but before trial train's waiting icon was displayed```
Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 11 September 2023
Hotfix 1.15.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896901 Depot 1896901
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896902 Depot 1896902
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896903 Depot 1896903
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update