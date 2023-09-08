 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 8 September 2023

Added Highest Landing Score Leaderboard

Build 12144878

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Compete with friends and take the win for the highest landing score. Land on special targets in the water for highest scores and bonus score.

Changed files in this update

CanopySim Content Depot 1410001
  • Loading history…
