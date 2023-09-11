 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 11 September 2023

Hotfix 1.15.10

Build 12144865

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Default keybind for the alternative configure is V, instead of E  
UPDATE: Gain green point narration in the more offered contracts chapter will no longer mention converting red points  
UPDATE: Localizations (ru: research, tutorials, ui; nl: tutorials, ui; zh-Hans: tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Task info panel moved to the right edge of the screen when contract focus view is shown

FIX: Actual train visits of trial train were displayed with seconds truncated instead of rounded up to the next minute causing inconsistency as 2-minutes stops were displayed for prototype train but only 1-minute stops for contract schedule  
FIX: OfferedContract upgrade was locked in the free version of Rail Route Story of Jozic even though Jozic asks you to unlock it  
FIX: Penalties for delays in intermediary stops (that are not deducted) were accounted to Cycle Balance  
FIX: Penalties for delays were not accounted to Penalties in Cycle Balance but lowered the Rewards  
FIX: Some path-related interactions did not work on Coach Yard (candidate path highlight & allocated path deallocation)  
FIX: Station info panel would quickly appear and disappear when hovering mouse above station sign  
FIX: System upgrade menu and build mode button obstructed info panels in contract focus view  
FIX: Trial train schedule was shifted by 2 minutes instead of one when modifying contract schedule after contract was accepted but before trial train's waiting icon was displayed```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
