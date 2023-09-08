Explorer Update

Newly Added Maker Tiles:
- Caves (14) - Tunnels that can connect various locations in the World.
- Cave Pickaxe Upgrade - Enables Player to travel through Caves.
- Compass Upgrade - Reveals the locations of undiscovered Rooms on the Map.
- Padlock Block - Blocks that can be destroyed by using a Key or Lockpick.
- Lock Key - Unlocks an unlimited number of Padlock Blocks.
- Lockpick - Unlocks one Padlock Block per Lockpick.
- Ghost Blocks (2) - Looks like a standard Block or Wall, but anything can pass through it.
- Background Blocks (8) - Sets a single background tile design pattern.
- Foreground Blocks (8) - Sets a single foreground tile design pattern.
- Background Generators (7) - Sets a default background type for its entire Room.
- Level 2-8 Enemies (98) - Stronger, tougher variants of all existing basic Enemies.
Fixes and Improvements:
Adjustments:
- Custom sprites reference folder is now in a zip file (please delete the old "sprite-refs" folder).
- Updated the Pause Map in Maker Playtest to more closely reflect the Play Mode map.
- Tilting a control stick or pressing the DPad now switches from keyboard to controller.
- Renamed the "Attack" button to "Slash" in the submenu for remapping controls.
- Added "Interact" controls to the Pause screen's Controls menu (same input as "Slash").
- Updated block-merging visuals and processing (note that this affects custom sprites).
- Climbing Surfaces and Grapple Surfaces now support block-merging.
- Renamed "Locked Blocks" to "Cracked Blocks".
- Removed "one per room" restriction from Cracked Blocks.
- Clarified Maker Mode description of Cracked Blocks.
- Updated Gap Block depth visuals and processing.
- Added limits to how long Player shots can exist before exploding.
- Made some minor tweaks to some enemy sprites.
General Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where outlines could persist momentarily after their sprites vanish.
- Fixed an issue where the player's jump animation might play while standing on the ground.
- Fixed an issue where an unlocked block or collected upgrade might still appear on the map.
- Fixed an issue where a tile from a neighboring room might appear when it doesn't actually exist.
- Fixed an issue where some gameplay sounds might play while transitioning into Maker Mode.
- Container tiles no longer turn red while hovering over Upgrade tiles in Maker Mode.
Changed files in this update