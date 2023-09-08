 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creator's Asteroid update for 8 September 2023

Explorer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12144789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Newly Added Maker Tiles:
  • Caves (14) - Tunnels that can connect various locations in the World.
  • Cave Pickaxe Upgrade - Enables Player to travel through Caves.
  • Compass Upgrade - Reveals the locations of undiscovered Rooms on the Map.
  • Padlock Block - Blocks that can be destroyed by using a Key or Lockpick.
  • Lock Key - Unlocks an unlimited number of Padlock Blocks.
  • Lockpick - Unlocks one Padlock Block per Lockpick.
  • Ghost Blocks (2) - Looks like a standard Block or Wall, but anything can pass through it.
  • Background Blocks (8) - Sets a single background tile design pattern.
  • Foreground Blocks (8) - Sets a single foreground tile design pattern.
  • Background Generators (7) - Sets a default background type for its entire Room.
  • Level 2-8 Enemies (98) - Stronger, tougher variants of all existing basic Enemies.
Fixes and Improvements:

Adjustments:

  • Custom sprites reference folder is now in a zip file (please delete the old "sprite-refs" folder).
  • Updated the Pause Map in Maker Playtest to more closely reflect the Play Mode map.
  • Tilting a control stick or pressing the DPad now switches from keyboard to controller.
  • Renamed the "Attack" button to "Slash" in the submenu for remapping controls.
  • Added "Interact" controls to the Pause screen's Controls menu (same input as "Slash").
  • Updated block-merging visuals and processing (note that this affects custom sprites).
  • Climbing Surfaces and Grapple Surfaces now support block-merging.
  • Renamed "Locked Blocks" to "Cracked Blocks".
  • Removed "one per room" restriction from Cracked Blocks.
  • Clarified Maker Mode description of Cracked Blocks.
  • Updated Gap Block depth visuals and processing.
  • Added limits to how long Player shots can exist before exploding.
  • Made some minor tweaks to some enemy sprites.

General Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where outlines could persist momentarily after their sprites vanish.
  • Fixed an issue where the player's jump animation might play while standing on the ground.
  • Fixed an issue where an unlocked block or collected upgrade might still appear on the map.
  • Fixed an issue where a tile from a neighboring room might appear when it doesn't actually exist.
  • Fixed an issue where some gameplay sounds might play while transitioning into Maker Mode.
  • Container tiles no longer turn red while hovering over Upgrade tiles in Maker Mode.

Changed files in this update

Creator's Asteroid Content Depot 1818581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link