Patch v1.0.1.3

Note: If you would like to enjoy these bugs for yourself, I suggest holding off on updating until your curiosity is quenched.

Just make sure you read through the changelog to know the severity of the bug before you try to replicate it!

2023-9-8 (Post PAX West)

v1.0.1.3

[Steam Specific]

Auto-Cloud has been enabled- meaning your saves will be saved/loaded to the cloud. Note: Your settings are carried over with this file.

[Gameplay Adjustments]

You no longer fall off of hanging rails when you're at the edge of them.

"Modern" mode now has "Respawn from Pits" on by default, as this is a "modern" feature to have.

Pickups now appear over your head when you grab them. This may have a toggle in options in the future.

Boss doors now show a "LOCK/OPEN" indicator that changes when you meet the requirements to open the door.

Setting all of the bombs now plays a sound to let you know you can get to the boss.

You can expedite the bomb placement animation by pressing or holding the Skip Dialog action button.

The pause screen now has a "Resume" button, and will no longer accept inputs until the Up and Down buttons are in the neutral state. This should minimize the accidental "Return to Title" or "Level Select" presses that occur.

--> An additional note on this: Localization may be rough on "Resume". This is mostly a stopgap until I can have localization for an "Are you Sure?" prompt on returning to title or level select. Spicy game dev tip for anyone interested! When dealing with multiple languages, it's hard to update things that require new strings.

[Level Changes]

[Train]

Train/Intro level has some minor adjustments in Normal mode. Bomb mode is unchanged.

Ground spike enemy in the room with the slide/rail segment has been removed. It was causing too many problems for people who didn't quite understand how grappling works, in that you don't need to time a press or hold the button while grappling.

[Rooftops]

There's a little platform to the right of the boss door in Normal mode. Too many people jumping over there thinking there's something there. (there's not until Bomb mode)

Some background elements have been reduced in colors to prevent people from thinking they can interact with them.

Caution indicators have been added to the spot to the right of where the contact is, because people kept jumping down there instead of using the ladder they have to pass just before that.

[Cold Storage]

Cold Storage level has an additional solid floor part in the upper right most room, so the player doesn't have to fight with ice to turn around and grab a ledge.

Additionally, some Cold Storage enemy placement has been adjusted slightly.

[Freeway]

There is now a ladder to get back up from the first dropping freeway section to prevent backtracking if the player struggles with the hang bar platforming.

The upper path of the room just past the boss door screen now has some freeway overhang that you have to slide under. This is to prevent an out-of-bounds glitch allowing the player to jump over the room transition trigger.

You can now walk past the 2nd Toilet Tank segment, as the 1st one is build to be skipped if you're skilled. Having a solid wall trigger for the 2nd one didn't make sense.

The rails over the 1st Toilet Tank have been reduced from 4 to 2.

[General Bugfoolery]

Fixed issue in the 2nd to last level where Jump Yoku Blocks would go out of sync if you jumped on a specific frame, causing them to either be ON or OFF, not mixed between the two, until the player dies or reloads the level.

Fixed an issue where you can grab a wall you shouldn't be able to grab in Cold Storage