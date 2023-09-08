 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 8 September 2023

V1.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Modify the calculation method of toughness, now it becomes the final damage reduction. (It means tenacity is very important)
  2. Optimize loading of photo albums to speed up game launch
  3. Modify the calculation method of mercenary injuries

