Hey!

We just released the "new" Jacek.

We were originally planning to wait with releasing this character until we complete the first short story, but... this is Early Access, so I guess releasing stuff early is what we are supposed to do :)

Enjoy the new fencer, and don't worry, the original Jacek is still in the game. We had to rename him to Jan though, to avoid confusion. I hope we will somehow eventually get used to that.

Have fun!

Jakub