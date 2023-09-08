 Skip to content

Monster Path update for 8 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/8/2023

Build 12144663

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where sand attacks would use a water sound
  • Fixed a bug where the fairy would use chicken sounds

