Aloha Thrivers!

Today is such a big day for us - we pushed an update to the game, fixing some things we knew were keeping players from jumping in - and we launched our Early Access Trailer and announced that we’re entering Early Access on October 18th!

Over the past seven years, we’ve poured our hearts into this game and now that we’re close to launching on Steam we could not be more grateful. We are so happy to share the trailer and there is more to come so stay tuned!!