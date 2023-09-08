Version 0.2.1

In this version:

Added translations into languages:

Deutsch (German);

Español (Spanish);

Français (French);

日本語 (Japanese).

Added a light frame around the active tile. Not only does it look nice, but it also helps when playing with a gamepad/keyboard. Fixed many bugs related to the new interface, gamepad/keyboard support, and their interaction.

We invite you to our server on Discord! There you can discuss the game with other players, offer ideas for improving the game, and also report bugs or translation errors.