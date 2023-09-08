Patch Notes 1.86

Interactive Tooltip Guide



The game now has much more useful tooltips for buildings, resources, recipes, quests, and research. Hover over the label of an object and a tooltip will pop up showing you what it does, what requirements are needed to unlock it, and what other things depend on it. There are clear indications when an object is exclusive to a particular biome.

If you click down on the label, you can pin the tooltip and then navigate around it. For example, in the screenshot above you can click on any of the buildings, items, or research to show you everything you need to know about that other object. In this way you can navigate through pretty much anything in the game.

Balance Changes

Made the unlock process for natural resources & farming / prospecting more consistent. Now, each natural resource is unlocked based on completing a quest. For globally available resources (Grain, Rock, Water, Iron Ore, Coal, Copper, Silver, and Gold) those quests involve reaching a target level in any town. For biome specific resources those quests involve reaching a specific town level in that biome. As soon as a natural resource is available, its basic Harvester Hut recipe will unlock as well. However, all Farming and Prospecting recipes are unlocked by separate research. Legacy maps that have already produced those crops / ores will have their prerequisite quests and farming / prospecting research automatically marked as completed.

As part of the standardization process above, the Water Bucket research (previously required to unlock Water) was removed and replaced with a quest to reach a certain town level

More research is linked to requirement of unlocking a natural resource. This requirement is calculated globally, so unlocking the natural resource in any biome will count as unlocked for all biomes

Many Research recipes that previously required prerequisite research now simply require the input ingredients to be available - this allows players to complete advanced research via trading, instead of having to perform a bunch of basic research first.

Cost of Jeweler building changed from Blue Coin to Red Coin

Refined Plank, Refined Stone Brick, Animal Feed, Wood Axe, Nails, Refined Sugar, Pickaxe, Ruby Ring, Sapphire Ring, Amethyst Necklace, and Topaz Crown are unlocked globally and permanently via quests (to produce specific amounts of predecessor items), instead of needing individual research at every town. The recipes still need unlocks of the building that produces it and in some cases a research that unlocks the category of item (e.g. ‘Gem Jewelry’). Players who have produced one of those items in any of their towns will automatically have the prerequisite quest marked as ‘completed’.

Cactus Jam also now has a quest prerequisite (did not previously require research like the above recipes)

Quest to produce 500 of all 4 jam types increased requirement to 2500, and the 4 jam recipes must all be unlocked in order to display that quest.

Quests to reach certain town levels now show the progress bar in terms of total cumulative XP earned vs. total XP required to reach level target, to give a more accurate display of progress towards the goal

Removed quests that permanently & globally completed some research, instead, many basic research recipes are completed automatically in secondary towns

Increased cost for all Storage Capacity upgrades

Minor Improvements

Added detailed tooltip when hovering the Workers count on the main menu header

“Metal” research has been renamed to “Forge”

If player attempts to navigate to any object that is locked due to a research requirement, that research requirement will be highlighted directly (even if that research is locked). Previously the game would navigate recursively to whichever root research requirement was unlocked, but that made it difficult to trace back exactly what research needed to be completed

Clicking the recipe icon of an item that is locked due to a biome town level requirement will navigate to the World panel, or the prerequisite quest needed to unlock the World panel

Background images have been blurred in order to be less visually distracting

Adjustments made to currency details at top of the screen. First, they were not displaying “Attempted production/consumption”, which more accurately reflects how many coins are being spent per second. Previously they were showing “Actual production / consumption”, which has a floor of zero. Secondly, if the currency is fully depleted during the simulation frame, the count now displays as zero. (This is the same logic that regular inventory items use). In some cases the actual number of coins may be nonzero based on those generated during the simulation frame, but it is confusing to show those as it looks like they’re not being used.

Removed particles on reward panel (was not overlapping correctly with new tooltip guide)

Bug Fixes