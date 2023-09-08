Big patch of fixes!

Hello everyone!
I went through all the Episodes and did some fixing! I ended up with the longest list of patch-notes I've ever written (maybe some items could've been done in one line but it looks like I work harder if the list is longer!) (JK I'm burning myself out with the work and loving the smell of scorched flesh)
Anyway, here's everything I did this week:
v0.52
Title Screen:
- Added a wobbly effect to the player selection menu, in the industry we call this “juicing”.
All Episodes:
- Changed some stuff here and there…
- The pause menu will now mute the music
- Fixed swinging the melee weapon knocking you out while flying a jetpack
- Made the jetpack flames turn off if the character is using a path
- Made the jetpack flames appear on the right layer when in a hiding place
- Made the horror stab sound effect happen on characters even if they are not the active character (they just need to be close to the active one)
Episode 1:
- Fixed the adults not being able to use the boat
- Made the mess in the kitchen more pronounced
- Added a mop item (this might mess up some save files but I wanted to add a way to clean the kitchen)
- You can now use the hammer to open the gun display
- Trying to start the car after it has been crushed by the tree will now cause an explosion
- Changed some audio in small items to reflect their size
- Fixed a glitch happening when you carry one of the parents into the secret passage between the childrens rooms
- Made the ambient sounds fade in at the start, instead of starting immediately when the level is loaded
- Fixed the audio clipping annoyingly when rattling the cabinet in the shed
- You can now stop the happy guitar music by playing the guitar item yourself
- Made the floating leaves on the lake have more perspective shift
- Fixed some pixels in the background islands
- Added the “puzzle solved” jingle to various places, for sense of pride and accomplishment
- Tweaked the hiding spot in the girls room so it doesn’t mess with the door
- The enemies should now die from beheading with replicator items
- Added a windy sound effect to the top of the treehouse
- Fixed the statue being able to collide with things after it has been placed at the cellar
- Added censors to the bad ending cutscene
- Worked on the basement a bit, will tie things up with an achievement upon release
- Fixed a coloring error in the fathers torso and head sprites when unclothed
Episode 2:
- Fixed the cosplayers still breathing after death
- The meds and booze now increase insanity instead of lowering it, getting hit makes you more sober
- You should now be able to attack the critics to make them escape. This should still be kinda hard to pull off.
- Added invisible barriers to the outside of the Hotel when flying around with a jetpack
- Tweaked the critic animations slightly
- The graphical glitches when on the “group bed” should be fixed
- Removed the tricycle from the level, it causes more problems than anything helpful so I’m putting it on ice for now…
- Gave the machine guns some impact effects and added some smoke (including the ones the bikers use)
- Fixed the shade difference in the skin of the clothed and nude sprites on some characters.
- Lowered the volume and frequency of the player character reaction sounds
- Worked on the newspaper item so it appears more natural when used, got rid of the eyeholes (even though I loved them)
- Added a little fog to come under the teleporting cleaning cabinets
- Gave the portal elevator at the bottom floor better animations
- Added a sound effect for when the floor loses power and the lights shut off
- Added sound effects for the cops sleeping
- Added sound effects for the flies around the biker room doors
- Gave the sleeping cops a snoring sound
- Walt shouldn’t snap to every floor anymore when you go up or down
Episode 3:
- Fixed the episode 1 intro playing at the beginning
- The dog will now go to sleep in the dogbed. It won’t stop it from transforming if it has been “tainted”
- Gave the power generator better sounds
- Added a bubbling sound effect to the blob container
Episode 4:
- Fixed a sprite appearing in front of the drivers head
- Fixed the problem when trying to obtain the Guts sword
- The camera will now zoom back in when selecting a character while driving the truck
- Fixed the episode 1 intro playing at the beginning
- There’s now a small chance for a town to have a shop
- Random chance for cultist to appear during the last few enemy camps
- Fixed a player character becoming unable to do stuff when playing around with the turret
- Hopefully fixed an issue with player 2 trying to use the turret
- Tent interiors should now show the correct sprite
- Fixed the area buildings disappearing during a transition to another area
- Added a sound effect to jumping on the turret
- Added sound effects to getting in and out of the truck
- Gave the NPCs a slight walking sound
- Added a little sound effect to the NPC speechbubbles
- Added gore sounds to the enemies
- Fixed some issues with the enemy music taking too long to be able to start again
Lakeview Cabin 1:
- Made sure the beartrap hurts you instead of the shotgun if you run over it when armed
