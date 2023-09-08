Big patch of fixes!

Hello everyone!

I went through all the Episodes and did some fixing! I ended up with the longest list of patch-notes I've ever written (maybe some items could've been done in one line but it looks like I work harder if the list is longer!) (JK I'm burning myself out with the work and loving the smell of scorched flesh)

Anyway, here's everything I did this week:

v0.52

Title Screen:

Added a wobbly effect to the player selection menu, in the industry we call this “juicing”.

All Episodes:

Changed some stuff here and there…

The pause menu will now mute the music

Fixed swinging the melee weapon knocking you out while flying a jetpack

Made the jetpack flames turn off if the character is using a path

Made the jetpack flames appear on the right layer when in a hiding place

Made the horror stab sound effect happen on characters even if they are not the active character (they just need to be close to the active one)

Episode 1:

Fixed the adults not being able to use the boat

Made the mess in the kitchen more pronounced

Added a mop item (this might mess up some save files but I wanted to add a way to clean the kitchen)

You can now use the hammer to open the gun display

Trying to start the car after it has been crushed by the tree will now cause an explosion

Changed some audio in small items to reflect their size

Fixed a glitch happening when you carry one of the parents into the secret passage between the childrens rooms

Made the ambient sounds fade in at the start, instead of starting immediately when the level is loaded

Fixed the audio clipping annoyingly when rattling the cabinet in the shed

You can now stop the happy guitar music by playing the guitar item yourself

Made the floating leaves on the lake have more perspective shift

Fixed some pixels in the background islands

Added the “puzzle solved” jingle to various places, for sense of pride and accomplishment

Tweaked the hiding spot in the girls room so it doesn’t mess with the door

The enemies should now die from beheading with replicator items

Added a windy sound effect to the top of the treehouse

Fixed the statue being able to collide with things after it has been placed at the cellar

Added censors to the bad ending cutscene

Worked on the basement a bit, will tie things up with an achievement upon release

Fixed a coloring error in the fathers torso and head sprites when unclothed

Episode 2:

Fixed the cosplayers still breathing after death

The meds and booze now increase insanity instead of lowering it, getting hit makes you more sober

You should now be able to attack the critics to make them escape. This should still be kinda hard to pull off.

Added invisible barriers to the outside of the Hotel when flying around with a jetpack

Tweaked the critic animations slightly

The graphical glitches when on the “group bed” should be fixed

Removed the tricycle from the level, it causes more problems than anything helpful so I’m putting it on ice for now…

Gave the machine guns some impact effects and added some smoke (including the ones the bikers use)

Fixed the shade difference in the skin of the clothed and nude sprites on some characters.

Lowered the volume and frequency of the player character reaction sounds

Worked on the newspaper item so it appears more natural when used, got rid of the eyeholes (even though I loved them)

Added a little fog to come under the teleporting cleaning cabinets

Gave the portal elevator at the bottom floor better animations

Added a sound effect for when the floor loses power and the lights shut off

Added sound effects for the cops sleeping

Added sound effects for the flies around the biker room doors

Gave the sleeping cops a snoring sound

Walt shouldn’t snap to every floor anymore when you go up or down

Episode 3:

Fixed the episode 1 intro playing at the beginning

The dog will now go to sleep in the dogbed. It won’t stop it from transforming if it has been “tainted”

Gave the power generator better sounds

Added a bubbling sound effect to the blob container

Episode 4:

Fixed a sprite appearing in front of the drivers head

Fixed the problem when trying to obtain the Guts sword

The camera will now zoom back in when selecting a character while driving the truck

Fixed the episode 1 intro playing at the beginning

There’s now a small chance for a town to have a shop

Random chance for cultist to appear during the last few enemy camps

Fixed a player character becoming unable to do stuff when playing around with the turret

Hopefully fixed an issue with player 2 trying to use the turret

Tent interiors should now show the correct sprite

Fixed the area buildings disappearing during a transition to another area

Added a sound effect to jumping on the turret

Added sound effects to getting in and out of the truck

Gave the NPCs a slight walking sound

Added a little sound effect to the NPC speechbubbles

Added gore sounds to the enemies

Fixed some issues with the enemy music taking too long to be able to start again

Lakeview Cabin 1: