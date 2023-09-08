 Skip to content

Lakeview Cabin 2 update for 8 September 2023

Big patch of fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12144599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I went through all the Episodes and did some fixing! I ended up with the longest list of patch-notes I've ever written (maybe some items could've been done in one line but it looks like I work harder if the list is longer!) (JK I'm burning myself out with the work and loving the smell of scorched flesh)

Anyway, here's everything I did this week:

v0.52

Title Screen:

  • Added a wobbly effect to the player selection menu, in the industry we call this “juicing”.

All Episodes:

  • Changed some stuff here and there…
  • The pause menu will now mute the music
  • Fixed swinging the melee weapon knocking you out while flying a jetpack
  • Made the jetpack flames turn off if the character is using a path
  • Made the jetpack flames appear on the right layer when in a hiding place
  • Made the horror stab sound effect happen on characters even if they are not the active character (they just need to be close to the active one)

Episode 1:

  • Fixed the adults not being able to use the boat
  • Made the mess in the kitchen more pronounced
  • Added a mop item (this might mess up some save files but I wanted to add a way to clean the kitchen)
  • You can now use the hammer to open the gun display
  • Trying to start the car after it has been crushed by the tree will now cause an explosion
  • Changed some audio in small items to reflect their size
  • Fixed a glitch happening when you carry one of the parents into the secret passage between the childrens rooms
  • Made the ambient sounds fade in at the start, instead of starting immediately when the level is loaded
  • Fixed the audio clipping annoyingly when rattling the cabinet in the shed
  • You can now stop the happy guitar music by playing the guitar item yourself
  • Made the floating leaves on the lake have more perspective shift
  • Fixed some pixels in the background islands
  • Added the “puzzle solved” jingle to various places, for sense of pride and accomplishment
  • Tweaked the hiding spot in the girls room so it doesn’t mess with the door
  • The enemies should now die from beheading with replicator items
  • Added a windy sound effect to the top of the treehouse
  • Fixed the statue being able to collide with things after it has been placed at the cellar
  • Added censors to the bad ending cutscene
  • Worked on the basement a bit, will tie things up with an achievement upon release
  • Fixed a coloring error in the fathers torso and head sprites when unclothed

Episode 2:

  • Fixed the cosplayers still breathing after death
  • The meds and booze now increase insanity instead of lowering it, getting hit makes you more sober
  • You should now be able to attack the critics to make them escape. This should still be kinda hard to pull off.
  • Added invisible barriers to the outside of the Hotel when flying around with a jetpack
  • Tweaked the critic animations slightly
  • The graphical glitches when on the “group bed” should be fixed
  • Removed the tricycle from the level, it causes more problems than anything helpful so I’m putting it on ice for now…
  • Gave the machine guns some impact effects and added some smoke (including the ones the bikers use)
  • Fixed the shade difference in the skin of the clothed and nude sprites on some characters.
  • Lowered the volume and frequency of the player character reaction sounds
  • Worked on the newspaper item so it appears more natural when used, got rid of the eyeholes (even though I loved them)
  • Added a little fog to come under the teleporting cleaning cabinets
  • Gave the portal elevator at the bottom floor better animations
  • Added a sound effect for when the floor loses power and the lights shut off
  • Added sound effects for the cops sleeping
  • Added sound effects for the flies around the biker room doors
  • Gave the sleeping cops a snoring sound
  • Walt shouldn’t snap to every floor anymore when you go up or down

Episode 3:

  • Fixed the episode 1 intro playing at the beginning
  • The dog will now go to sleep in the dogbed. It won’t stop it from transforming if it has been “tainted”
  • Gave the power generator better sounds
  • Added a bubbling sound effect to the blob container

Episode 4:

  • Fixed a sprite appearing in front of the drivers head
  • Fixed the problem when trying to obtain the Guts sword
  • The camera will now zoom back in when selecting a character while driving the truck
  • Fixed the episode 1 intro playing at the beginning
  • There’s now a small chance for a town to have a shop
  • Random chance for cultist to appear during the last few enemy camps
  • Fixed a player character becoming unable to do stuff when playing around with the turret
  • Hopefully fixed an issue with player 2 trying to use the turret
  • Tent interiors should now show the correct sprite
  • Fixed the area buildings disappearing during a transition to another area
  • Added a sound effect to jumping on the turret
  • Added sound effects to getting in and out of the truck
  • Gave the NPCs a slight walking sound
  • Added a little sound effect to the NPC speechbubbles
  • Added gore sounds to the enemies
  • Fixed some issues with the enemy music taking too long to be able to start again

Lakeview Cabin 1:

  • Made sure the beartrap hurts you instead of the shotgun if you run over it when armed

