Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 8 September 2023

Version 0.027i

Build 12144570

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Paint Booth issues not changing colors.
  • Fixed bug moving driving/staging instructions outside dashboard.
  • Added Throttle and Brake keyboard binds.

