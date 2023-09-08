- Fixed Paint Booth issues not changing colors.
- Fixed bug moving driving/staging instructions outside dashboard.
- Added Throttle and Brake keyboard binds.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 8 September 2023
Version 0.027i
Patchnotes via Steam Community
