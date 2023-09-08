Update on September 09, 2023.

Now you can switch from Korean to English in both the lobby and in-game!
Currently, we only support English due to the rush in implementation, but we will gradually develop support for more languages in the future.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
