 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elis in Winterland update for 8 September 2023

Update on September 09, 2023.

Share · View all patches · Build 12144567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you can switch from Korean to English in both the lobby and in-game!

Currently, we only support English due to the rush in implementation, but we will gradually develop support for more languages in the future.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2365301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2365302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link