Barbaria 1.3 - Age of Divine Favor Update

The Age of Divine Favor has dawned in Barbaria, bringing Boons, new Structures, new Fragment Caps, Taunts, and more!
New Features:
- Boons: Boons are a new single use bonus item that players can equip on an attack. 8 Unique boon types grant various bonuses, such as a Boost to Shooting Damage, Boost to Imp attack damage, Boost to God power regeneration rate, etc. A single boon can be used in each attack, and they will drop randomly from chests or be purchasable at Doug’s with in-game currency.
- Sell Items: At long last, you can now sell items at Doug’s Discount Deity
- New Caps: Added 3 new caps to expand your realm building possibilities.
- New Structures: Divine Juice Drain, Block Sabotage, Block Bamboozle, Rock
- New Taunts: Two new taunts for all champions
Improvements, Balance Updates, and Fixes:
- Item Stand Sorting: Added buttons on item stands to sort items by name, or by level to more quickly find what you need.
- Prevent Krank’s bombs from disabling structures before he enters a fragment
- Reduce Krank’s divine juice regeneration rate, and decrease the area of effect on bomb explosion.
- Increase Throwing Axe damage
- Increase damage for Imp and Skeleton Buff Structures
- Fix player freeze when ally cyclotaur smashes things
- Fix Level 8 Imps
- Fix Level number on Upgrade Realm tooltip
- Fix attribute display on some defensive buff structures
- Various other Performance and Bug fixes
