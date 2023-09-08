Barbaria 1.3 - Age of Divine Favor Update

The Age of Divine Favor has dawned in Barbaria, bringing Boons, new Structures, new Fragment Caps, Taunts, and more!

New Features:

Boons: Boons are a new single use bonus item that players can equip on an attack. 8 Unique boon types grant various bonuses, such as a Boost to Shooting Damage, Boost to Imp attack damage, Boost to God power regeneration rate, etc. A single boon can be used in each attack, and they will drop randomly from chests or be purchasable at Doug’s with in-game currency.

New Caps: Added 3 new caps to expand your realm building possibilities.

New Structures: Divine Juice Drain, Block Sabotage, Block Bamboozle, Rock

Divine Juice Drain, Block Sabotage, Block Bamboozle, Rock New Taunts: Two new taunts for all champions