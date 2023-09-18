 Skip to content

The Great War: Western Front™ update for 18 September 2023

Historic Battles #2 - The Second Battle of Ypres

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reporting in, Commanders!

Our second Historic Battle video is now live: The Second Battle of Ypres. In interviews with Imperial War Museums and Petroglyph, we examine the history and gameplay behind each scenario.

Watch Episode 2 below:

