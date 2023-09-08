Enemy Helicopters Beta Update

This update adds the following...

All versions of the Lynx now have their "HERO" interior added. The older Lynx has a more analogue cockpit while the newer version has a more "glass" cockpit. I will need to make some proper digial instrument displays in the future.

All versions of the Gazelle now have their "HERO" interior added.

Fixed a bug on the 349 version of the Gazelle which had an incorrectly assigned weapon which would cause the load out screen to crash.

Updated the 349 Gazelle's MFD store page to correctly show wing tip hard points.

Fixed the inverted flight stick movements in the Apache.

Updated the rotational stability of the Viper which was set a lot lower than the other helicopters and was probably the reason it was a bit of a handful to fly.

Update the Targeting Pod view so that it can now be projected onto any object. This has allowed me to make use of the dedicated targeting screens in both the Lynx's and Gazelle's interiors which remain active and usable at all times.