More customization

- re-sorted solitaire variants in the list to have those with high chance-to-win come first and also have them in the order of rules referencing each other
- option to randomly switch image backgrounds, with a transition effect
- optional tooltips for card stacks (for the talon they show the number of remaining cards and re-deals)
- added a search field in card set, back and background selectors in case you already made a lot yourself or downloaded form Discord
- visual card set editor: more buttons including zoom, set bg color, undo
- can now play puzzles with any unlocked pictures or your own pictures, with arbitrary non-square tiling (Custom minigame button)
NOTE: the "winnable only" option is coming soon. The delay is merely due to the need to accumulate winning "seeds" as players keep winning games. Currently I have enough winnable seeds for most of the variants. But 4 variants still miss victories, so maybe you could try to win them:
- Kingdom <- chance to win should be not too low after the fix a couple weeks ago
- Alhambra <- I haven't won it myself but maybe the winning tactic is NOT to put cards from reserve stacks to the waste pile too often. This game is tricky
- Auld Lang Syne <- chance to win is very very low. Like, only if you want to meditate on this
- Tam O'Shanter <- even lower chance to win :)
Changed files in this update