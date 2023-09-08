More customization

re-sorted solitaire variants in the list to have those with high chance-to-win come first and also have them in the order of rules referencing each other

option to randomly switch image backgrounds, with a transition effect

optional tooltips for card stacks (for the talon they show the number of remaining cards and re-deals)

added a search field in card set, back and background selectors in case you already made a lot yourself or downloaded form Discord

visual card set editor: more buttons including zoom, set bg color, undo

can now play puzzles with any unlocked pictures or your own pictures, with arbitrary non-square tiling (Custom minigame button)

NOTE: the "winnable only" option is coming soon. The delay is merely due to the need to accumulate winning "seeds" as players keep winning games. Currently I have enough winnable seeds for most of the variants. But 4 variants still miss victories, so maybe you could try to win them: