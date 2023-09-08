 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NSFW Solitaire update for 8 September 2023

More customization

Share · View all patches · Build 12144490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • re-sorted solitaire variants in the list to have those with high chance-to-win come first and also have them in the order of rules referencing each other
  • option to randomly switch image backgrounds, with a transition effect
  • optional tooltips for card stacks (for the talon they show the number of remaining cards and re-deals)
  • added a search field in card set, back and background selectors in case you already made a lot yourself or downloaded form Discord
  • visual card set editor: more buttons including zoom, set bg color, undo
  • can now play puzzles with any unlocked pictures or your own pictures, with arbitrary non-square tiling (Custom minigame button)

NOTE: the "winnable only" option is coming soon. The delay is merely due to the need to accumulate winning "seeds" as players keep winning games. Currently I have enough winnable seeds for most of the variants. But 4 variants still miss victories, so maybe you could try to win them:

  • Kingdom <- chance to win should be not too low after the fix a couple weeks ago
  • Alhambra <- I haven't won it myself but maybe the winning tactic is NOT to put cards from reserve stacks to the waste pile too often. This game is tricky
  • Auld Lang Syne <- chance to win is very very low. Like, only if you want to meditate on this
  • Tam O'Shanter <- even lower chance to win :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274121 Depot 2274121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274122 Depot 2274122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2274123 Depot 2274123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link