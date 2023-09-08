Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.2 Patch notes

Void Stranger ver 1.0.2 is now live!
BUGFIXES:
- [spoiler]Fixed a bug where manipulating item tiles and then dying in tree rooms would in some situations remove player's items completely upon restarting the game.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed a bug where talking to a famished man after their collapse would still reduce player's locust idols by one.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed a bug where a certain NPC would prematurely disappear from dev rooms if player closed the game after talking to them for a final time. The NPC should reappear after this patch if you've already softlocked yourself.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed a bug where striking certain someone's true form while taking damage at the same time would result a hard crash.[/spoiler]
MISC:
- [spoiler]A hint towards a certain someone's weak spot will now appear after some time.[/spoiler]
- Continuous acts of frustration while VOID might lead you succumbing to the Void completely...
- Slightly altered the way certain enigmatic objects would react to player's actions.
- Several typos and visual glitches have been fixed.
Changed files in this update