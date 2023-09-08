 Skip to content

Void Stranger update for 8 September 2023

Void Stranger - Ver 1.0.2 Patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12144478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Void Stranger ver 1.0.2 is now live!

BUGFIXES:
  • [spoiler]Fixed a bug where manipulating item tiles and then dying in tree rooms would in some situations remove player's items completely upon restarting the game.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Fixed a bug where talking to a famished man after their collapse would still reduce player's locust idols by one.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Fixed a bug where a certain NPC would prematurely disappear from dev rooms if player closed the game after talking to them for a final time. The NPC should reappear after this patch if you've already softlocked yourself.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Fixed a bug where striking certain someone's true form while taking damage at the same time would result a hard crash.[/spoiler]
MISC:
  • [spoiler]A hint towards a certain someone's weak spot will now appear after some time.[/spoiler]
  • Continuous acts of frustration while VOID might lead you succumbing to the Void completely...
  • Slightly altered the way certain enigmatic objects would react to player's actions.
  • Several typos and visual glitches have been fixed.

