MAJOR UPDATE: FROSTBORN WRATH IS LIVE!

Hey Survivors!

We know you’ve been waiting a long time for this, and today, finally, we bring you the biggest update so far, Frostborn Wrath!

But before we get into the nitty and gritty of the patch notes, to celebrate the newly released update, we will be holding our first ever Live Developer Q&A this Tuesday, September 12th at 5 pm UTC ! If you have burning questions you’d like to ask directly to the developers, join us on Discord to participate, we will even give away a few Steam Gift Cards to the coolest questions we get!

Now, here is the full list of changes of what is waiting for you in this update!

New Character Skill Trees!

Unlock new unique powers with Prestige levels for the remaining characters: Chaoswalker, Beastmaster, Assassin, Elementalist, Legionnaire, Necromancer and Death Knight;

More Void Hunter Ascensions:

Discover the hidden powers and exclusive mechanics of the remaining characters, bringing their powers to the next level. This update includes the ascension powers for the following characters: Chaoswalker, Beastmaster, Assassin, Elementalist, Legionnaire, Necromancer and Death Knight;

7 New craftable weapons:

In this update, we have introduced new craftable weapons for the following characters!

Chaoswalker: Azramiel's Blessing

Beastmaster: Widow's Embrace

Assassin: Tempest Edge

Elementalist: Scepter of Darkness

Legionnaire: Vulcan's Impaler

Necromancer: Grimtalon's Scourge

Death Knight: Wintersorrow

14 new active skills:

You can now find the following active skills, exclusive to the new weapons!

Chaoswalker: Ripple of Light, Sanctified Orb

Beastmaster: Spider Cocoon, Summon Spider Queen

Assassin: Lightning Stab, Lightning Surge

Elementalist: Shadow Cut, Dark Torrent

Legionnaire: Piercing Flames, Incinerating Spear

Necromancer: Murder of Crows, Carrion Crows

Death Knight: Frost Strike, Glacial Affinity

22 new runes:

Even more new special runes can be unlocked through the Skill Tree of each character, bringing even more ways to customize each run;

New Enemies:

The Frozen Wasteland is now filled with new dangers and powerful foes. All enemies have been completely revamped with 19 new enemies between regular and elite versions, along with an entirely new soundtrack!

New Skill List menu:

Now, you can finally check the list of all skills a character has access to via the Characters menu!

New Negative Effects overlay:

Now you can head on to the Settings menu and enable overlays on heath bars for each negative effect that causes damage in the game, such as Doom, Burn, etc;

Skill Changes:

Changed the order of the Spellblade Riftwalker skills so Energy Pulse is the last skill, and Arcane Comets is the second skill to be used;

Summon Skeletal Archer damage reduced from 200 to 140 ;

Summon Helper Elves damage reduced from 150 to 100 ;

Summon Skeletal Mage damage reduced from 350 to 180 ;

Frenzied Bunnies' negative effect power was reduced by approximately 15%;

Skill Tree nodes that grant stats when you take damage now have limits to their bonuses;

General changes and fixes:

Player movement will now be more responsive , for example, when changing directions;

The scenario will now become transparent when it would be blocking your view of your own character and immediate proximity;

All loot, currencies, materials, prestige, are saved every time you go through an endless portal, instead of only when the match ended;

You can now use the keyboard to learn skills in the Level Up panel;

You can now see the Weapon Special skill on the Blacksmith menu before crafting a new weapon;

Arcane Weaver's Mana Crystals can now be collected instantly;

Changed damage numbers at the ending screen to use text notation, so they are not as long and hard to see as before;

Crystal Eggs in the Caves of Dhal Zhog now have a loading bar to display how long it takes to pick one up;

Added option to General Options so you can configure the minimum delay for picking up skills in the Level Up screen (to prevent accidental skill picks);

Fixed an issue where the Spellblade Riftwalker skills had multiple tags , receiving more bonuses than they should;

Fixed issue where Synergy-type power-ups would not apply rune effects properly, such as Gangrene and Pulse of Agony;

Fixed an issue where Fissure Strike would aim under the crosshair , with an incorrect angle;

Fixed soundtrack not reverting from Boss to Regular;

Fixed an issue where you could die as the Level Up screen would appear;

Fixed an issue where a few enemies would deal much more damage than intended, especially in endless modes;

Fixed issue where when changing resolutions with a gamepad, the game would lose track of the controller;

Loads of other small fixes all across the game;

Developer Notes

While this update finally introduces the Ascensions and unique mechanics for the remaining characters, there is still a lot coming to the game. This was the longest time we went without an update, as it involved a lot of work and testing to make sure that the new features are cool and fun to interact with, but I wanted to reiterate that we are still fully committed to making Soulstone Survivors the best game it can be, and we continue working more than full time on it to make sure we can deliver cool stuff, as fast as we can.

We have been wanting to host a Live Q&A for a long time, and it's been hard to find the time to do it with so much going on for this update (and some for the next update as well!), but we want you to know that we are always listening, and we believe that a Live Q&A will be awesome! A great way to talk about all the stuff that is in the game right now, the new stuff from the update, but also about all the suggestions we get, and some of the new stuff we already have in the works for the next update. Since the beginning we’ve been developing Soulstone Survivors very closely to the community, with the feedback that all of you have given us, and we want to improve on that, and we hope that you will join us this September 12th, at 5 pm UTC on Discord! We are a bit nervous haha but excited about being able to chat directly with everyone live!

We hope you will enjoy all the new stuff in this update, as always thank you very much for your support and patience, we continue giving our all to make sure the game is as good as it can be and we wouldn’t be able to do it without you!

