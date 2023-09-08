 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 8 September 2023

v1.0.3

v1.0.3 · Last edited 8 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

repair

  1. Fix the issue of incorrect drop of demon thunder wood

  2. Fix the issue of invalid array purchases

optimization

  1. Add pet sales function

  2. Optimize the monster level on the map to distribute dropped items more evenly

